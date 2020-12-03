Best PC games New PC games 2020 Cyber Monday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Have You Played... NieR: Automata?

Cor blimey is the OST good

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

3rd December 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post The main protagonist of NieR: Automata stands in front of a large android with glowing red eyes. They're both ready to fight, swords unsheathed and standing face to face in a ruined city.

I don’t often replay games, and if I do, it is because they are good. To complete NieR: Automata, you need to replay the game three times. Normally, I’d hate a game’s guts for doing this to me, but you know what? I’d do it three more times for NieR: Automata (actually, maybe not because it is quite long, but let’s go along with the idea that I would).

In NieR: Automata you play as these androids who have these levitating weapons strapped to their backs. Two of them are blindfolded, the other isn’t. Knee high leather boots are in vogue, as is a soundtrack with lots of operatic “oooos” and “aaaas”. Beware the mackerel; it’ll end your game early.

There is nothing quite like NieR: Automata, I think. It’s such a mishmash of stuff. Like, right at the beginning you’re in a mech doing some mad bullet hell stuff, then you’re suddenly flipping about slicing up podgy robots, then later on you’re having an existential crisis and you’ve ordered some Nietzsche off of Amazon.

I just get the feeling NieR’s still a bit slept on. If you are someone who is snoozing, consider this article as one of those alarms that wakes you up naturally with a gradual increase in light, as opposed to a really shrill one – I don’t like confrontation.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

Ed is fond of melt in the middle chocolate puddings and games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Nier Automata

More than meets the eye

99

An inheritance from a long-lost relative demands you live surrounded by Nier: Automata or Cyberpunk 2077 statues

40

Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 is coming in April 2021

45

Please watch this man perform videogame soundtracks on his Mongolian string instrument

4

Latest articles

Sam & Max Save The World remastered is out now

1

Someone piloted a flight in Microsoft Flight Simulator while sitting on the same flight in real life

7

Sea Of Thieves is switching to seasons and quarterly updates in January

2

Baldur's Gate 3 patch three is here to make companions kinder and fires fewer

8