Climbing is a fairly large chunk of what you’ll be doing to get from place to place in Immortals Fenyx Rising, Ubisoft’s gigantic new action-adventure title. But you’re limited by your stamina, and the speed with which you can climb. Or are you? This quick guide will show you how to climb faster and higher in Immortals Fenyx Rising.

On this page:



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



How to climb faster in Immortals Fenyx Rising

To begin with, you can’t climb very fast or very far in Immortals Fenyx Rising. Your default climb speed is pretty low, and climbing uses up your Stamina quite quickly. To counter that second point, you can do several things: you can eat Blue Mushrooms and drink Stamina Potions while you climb, or you can increase your Stamina gauge with the right gear or by using the Bench of Zeus at the Hall Of The Gods.

As for actually climbing faster, you’ve got two options:

Method 1: Double Jump

Method 2: get the Climb Leap skill

The first method is available after you get the Broken Wings on the first island (this won’t take long at all). With these, you can jump off the cliffside you’re on, then double jump higher and grip the cliff again. It’s faster than normal climbing, but it burns through your Stamina very quickly, so only use it for climbing short distances.

The second method is much better, so let’s get to it now.

How to get the Climb Leap skill

Once you reach the Hall Of The Gods on the second section of the island (The Valley Of Eternal Spring), you can access the River Styx Cistern, where you can spend Coins Of Charon to upgrade your skills. Coins Of Charon are generally found inside the many chests scattered about the map in Immortals Fenyx Rising.

One of the skills is called Climb Leap, and it will help you climb faster and higher. It’s fourth from the right on the bottom row of skills. Take a look at the screenshot below if you’re unsure.

This skill costs just 2 Coins of Charon, and it allows you to jump while climbing. You can spam this ability while climbing a cliff side, and it will allow you to climb faster and more efficiently, so you can also climb higher.

So that’s how you can climb faster in Immortals Fenyx Rising. Hopefully you found the above helpful. If you want to really maximise your climbing potential, you should also consult our guide on How to increase Stamina in Immortals Fenyx Rising.