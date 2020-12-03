Fighting and using traversal skills in Immortals Fenyx Rising will consume some of your character’s Stamina. To start with, your Stamina bar is quite small, but it can be greatly increased with the right upgrades and gear. Learn everything you need to know about increasing your stamina in Immortals Fenyx Rising with this short guide.

On this page:



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



How to increase your stamina in Immortals Fenyx Rising

There are two methods of increasing your maximum Stamina in Immortals Fenyx Rising:

Use the Bench of Zeus at the Hall of the Gods

Equip the Valor of the Soldier breastplate

The first method is the most powerful one, as it will allow you to increase your Stamina many times over the course of your journey. Once you’ve reached the Hall of the Gods in the second section of the map (just follow the main story until shortly after the prologue), you can interact with the Bench of Zeus at the top of the tower. There, you can spend Zeus’s Lightning to permanently increase your maximum Stamina.

Zeus’s Lightning is found at the end of almost every vault in Immortals Fenyx Rising, so if you want to upgrade your Stamina you should prioritise these dungeons.

The other method involves finding and equipping the Valor of the Soldier breastplate. This bit of gear increases your maximum Stamina while it is equipped, and the gear can be upgraded to increase the amount of Stamina it bestows.

You can find the Valor of the Soldier breastplate in the chest at the very top of the Observatory on the first section of the map (Clashing Rocks). It’s the point from which you can glide onto the next section of the island and finish the prologue of the story, so it’s a fairly early piece of gear.

Stamina Potions and Blue Mushrooms

Of course, another big part of taking care of your Stamina in Immortals Fenyx Rising is the use of consumables to replenish Stamina on the fly. On your travels you should look out for Blue Mushrooms to collect. You can eat these mushrooms raw to replenish a small amount of Stamina, or you can turn multiple Blue Mushrooms into one Stamina Potion, which replenishes a lot more Stamina per use.

To make a Stamina Potion you need to find a Cauldron of Circe. There are plenty scattered across the map, and they’re marked with a purple potion icon. There’s one at the top of the Hall of the Gods, too. You can tap the stamina consumable button to drink a potion, or hold it to consume a Blue Mushroom. You can consume either of these items even while doing strenuous tasks, like fighting, climbing, or swimming (even underwater!).

That just about wraps up our Stamina guide. But we’ve got plenty more to share when it comes to Immortals Fenyx Rising! Why not check out our guide on How to climb faster in Immortals Fenyx Rising?