Immortals Fenyx Rising brings gods and monsters to our screens today

Here it comes, Ubisoft’s next big game release to keep you entertained over the holidays. Immortals Fenyx Rising arrives today, bringing with it a Breath Of The Wild-like open world, some gods, some monsters, and – importantly – lots of giant, powerful women.

It’s a mythological adventure where you play as young Fenyx (which I have only just realised is pronounced like “Phoenix” and not “Fennix”) who has to save the Greek gods from some nasty curse.

I’ve had my eye on this one for a little while. I bounced off of BOTW pretty quickly, but Immortals seems to have nabbed the good bits from it and mixed in a load of cool mythology, which is right up my alley.



Formerly named Gods & Monster Energy Monsters, the game will have you wandering throughout a big Zelda-meets-Assassin’s Creed-style world, fighting mythological beasts and solving ancient puzzles.

It’s pretty good, too. In her Immortals Fenyx Rising review, Alice Bee says: “It’s a fun, family-friendly, imaginative action game that can get a bit grindy, but is still here to save your Christmas.”

Immortals Fenyx Rising launches later today on the Epic Games Store and UPlay, priced at £50/$60.

If you reckon you’ll be jumping into it today, we’ve already got guides to help you out – like this one, which details all the best gear in Immortals Fenyx Rising.