Best PC games New PC games 2020 Cyber Monday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Immortals Fenyx Rising: how to change your appearance

Here's how to change your appearance in Immortals Fenyx Rising

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

3rd December 2020 / 10:10AM

Featured post How to change your appearance in Immortals Fenyx Rising

Immortals Fenyx Rising gives you the option at the start of a new game to customise the appearance of the main character, Fenyx. You can choose between masculine and feminine bodies and voices, along with a whole host of facial appearance options and presets. But you can also customise your appearance after this point, using Aphrodite’s Beauty Chair. Learn how to do this and where to find the chair with this guide on how to change your appearance in Immortals Fenyx Rising.

On this page:

How to change your appearance in Immortals Fenyx Rising

At the start of your journey in Immortals Fenyx Rising, you’ll have the opportunity to customise your character’s appearance, choosing between preset body types, face shapes, hair styles, eye and hair colours, voice types, and more. But if you aren’t entirely happy with your choices here, don’t worry, because you can change your appearance later on.

Aphrodite’s Beauty Chair is a place in Immortals Fenyx Rising where you can go to customise Fenyx’s appearance just like you could at the start of the game. You can do this as many times as you like once it’s unlocked, so feel free to customise to your heart’s content.

Where to find Aphrodite’s Beauty Chair

Aphrodite’s Beauty Chair is located on top of the Hall of the Gods, a tower that acts as your base of operations. You’ll unlock the Hall of the Gods shortly after completing the prologue on the starting island and venturing onto the main island. Follow the main quest until you reach the tower.

The chair itself is located alongside various other interactable objects that serve to upgrade and change your character. Interact with the chair to open up the appearance customisation screen. From there, you can change anything you like about Fenyx’s appearance.

That’s it for this quick guide on appearance customisation, but we’ve got plenty more to talk about when it comes to Fenyx Rising! Why not check out our guide on How to increase Stamina in Immortals Fenyx Rising, or learn about how to use the Immortals Fenyx Rising photo mode?

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is known round these parts for having the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His favourite pastime is burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Immortals Fenyx Rising review

Breath Of The Child

42

Immortals Fenyx Rising: how to solve the cabbage puzzle

How to solve the two cabbage puzzles in Immortals Fenyx Rising

Immortals Fenyx Rising: how to solve the 12 chairs puzzle

Where to find all the cubes to solve the 12 chairs puzzle

Immortals Fenyx Rising Odysseus's ship puzzle: how to return Odysseus's ship home

Here's where to place Odysseus's ship to solve the puzzle

Latest articles

Immortals Fenyx Rising: how to solve the cabbage puzzle

How to solve the two cabbage puzzles in Immortals Fenyx Rising

Immortals Fenyx Rising: how to solve the 12 chairs puzzle

Where to find all the cubes to solve the 12 chairs puzzle

Immortals Fenyx Rising Odysseus's ship puzzle: how to return Odysseus's ship home

Here's where to place Odysseus's ship to solve the puzzle

Immortals Fenyx Rising skills & Godly Powers: best skills to unlock first

Learn the best skills and Godly Powers in Immortals Fenyx Rising