Immortals Fenyx Rising gives you the option at the start of a new game to customise the appearance of the main character, Fenyx. You can choose between masculine and feminine bodies and voices, along with a whole host of facial appearance options and presets. But you can also customise your appearance after this point, using Aphrodite’s Beauty Chair. Learn how to do this and where to find the chair with this guide on how to change your appearance in Immortals Fenyx Rising.

How to change your appearance in Immortals Fenyx Rising

At the start of your journey in Immortals Fenyx Rising, you’ll have the opportunity to customise your character’s appearance, choosing between preset body types, face shapes, hair styles, eye and hair colours, voice types, and more. But if you aren’t entirely happy with your choices here, don’t worry, because you can change your appearance later on.

Aphrodite’s Beauty Chair is a place in Immortals Fenyx Rising where you can go to customise Fenyx’s appearance just like you could at the start of the game. You can do this as many times as you like once it’s unlocked, so feel free to customise to your heart’s content.

Where to find Aphrodite’s Beauty Chair

Aphrodite’s Beauty Chair is located on top of the Hall of the Gods, a tower that acts as your base of operations. You’ll unlock the Hall of the Gods shortly after completing the prologue on the starting island and venturing onto the main island. Follow the main quest until you reach the tower.

The chair itself is located alongside various other interactable objects that serve to upgrade and change your character. Interact with the chair to open up the appearance customisation screen. From there, you can change anything you like about Fenyx’s appearance.

