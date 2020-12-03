Immortals Fenyx Rising: how to solve the 12 chairs puzzle

One of the countless interesting and challenging puzzles in Immortals Fenyx Rising takes place inside the massive courthouse building in the Grove of Kleos, the top-left section of the Golden Isles. In this large square building is a puzzle involving twelve chairs with pressure plates in front of them. You must find the various puzzle cubes nearby and place them on the right plates to solve the puzzle. But which plates, and where do you find the cubes? Find out the answers with our guide on how to solve the twelve chairs puzzle in Immortals Fenyx Rising.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



How to solve the 12 chairs puzzle in Immortals Fenyx Rising

In the centre of the Athenian courthouse in Immortals Fenyx Rising, surrounded by the 12 empty chairs, there is a Fresco Myth Challenge that can only be unlocked and solved if you first solve the 12 chairs puzzle. To do this, you need to place a puzzle cube on the pressure plate of every chair which has a fire lit behind it.

There are six chairs with lit fires, so you need to have six cubes. The first cube is already placed on one of the correct pressure plates, as an indicator of what you must do. So, you only need to find five more cubes.

Here’s how to find the remaining puzzle cubes:

Inside the courthouse is a giant statue of Athena. From behind, the base of the statue has a weakened wall. Destroy the wall, and you’ll find a cube inside.

From inside the courthouse, look to the east and you’ll see a patch of red corruption dangling from the ceiling. Destroy it by climbing the wall, jumping, and attacking it. A puzzle cube will drop to the floor once it is destroyed.

Climb to the roof of the courthouse. In the north-west corner is another patch of corruption containing another cube.

Outside the courthouse on the north side, there is a cube on a pedestal guarded by enemy soldiers and gorgons.

Outside the courthouse on the west side is another cube that is locked until you complete a short challenge involving running along the side of the courthouse while pressing buttons and shooting targets with arrows. Do this within the time limit and the cube is unlocked.

That’s all five remaining cubes! Just place them each on a pressure plate next to a chair with a lit fire behind it, and the Fresco Myth Challenge in the centre of the courthouse will be unlocked for you to complete.

That’s all there is to the 12 chairs puzzle, but we’ve got plenty more to talk about when it comes to Immortals Fenyx Rising! You may wish to check out our in-depth guide on the Best mounts in Immortals Fenyx Rising, or consult our guide on the best Immortals Fenyx Rising skills & Godly Powers to unlock first.