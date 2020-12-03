Best PC games New PC games 2020 Cyber Monday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Immortals Fenyx Rising mounts: where to find the best mounts

Where to find and tame the best mounts

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

3rd December 2020 / 10:06AM

In Immortals Fenyx Rising, you have the ability to tame various mounts which you can then summon at a moment’s notice. These mounts are powerful tools of traversal across the Golden Isles, but some rare mounts are a cut above the rest. This guide will walk you through not only how to tame a mount, but also where you can find the rarest and best mounts in Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Immortals Fenyx Rising mounts explained

A mount is an excellent tool for fast traversal across the world of Immortals Fenyx Rising. There are lots of different species of mount to tame, and once you’ve tamed one, you will be able to switch between it and your other available mounts from the inventory screen.

To call your mount to you, just tap the Summon Mount key. Fenyx will jump, and the mount will be summoned beneath them. Mounts have a stamina bar just like Fenyx does, and you can expend its stamina in order to sprint quickly across flat expanses of land. Your mount cannot jump; rather, jumping will send Fenyx jumping off the mount, allowing them to glide forwards before immediately summoning their mount beneath them once they land. This is a useful way of crossing gaps and rough terrain that your mount can’t easily cross.

How to tame a mount

Mounts in Immortals Fenyx Rising are generally equine in shape and usually travel in packs. They’re also passive towards you. If you notice an animal with these qualities, it’s likely a mount that can be tamed.

To tame a mount, crouch and walk slowly towards it. If an exclamation mark appears above its head, stop moving until it goes away, because it means the mount is getting nervous of your approach.

Continue this until you’re close enough to press the Interact key to tame the mount. Once the mount is tamed, you can call it to you at any moment, and switch between it and your other available mounts from the inventory menu.

A screenshot of Indika, a rare unicorn mount in Immortals Fenyx Rising, being tamed.

Best mounts in Immortals Fenyx Rising

Not all mounts are born equal in Immortals Fenyx Rising. Aside from cosmetic differences, the thing that sets mounts apart from one another is their stamina reserves. The first mounts you find are likely to have a single bar of stamina (made up of four stamina chunks), but certain rare breeds can have much more stamina.

Here are the best mounts in Immortals Fenyx Rising, and where to find them:

  • Indika (3 bars)
    • A blue unicorn found in the river area just south of Gaia’s Soul, below the bright blue section of Aphrodite’s area of the map.
  • Spring (3 bars)
    • A white pegasos bestowed to Fenyx at the end of the When The Road Gets Rocky/Luck Be A Laurel/The Future Is In Music line of quests (the first quest appears once you leave Clashing Rocks for the first time, and asks you to “Explore the impact of Typhon’s rage”).
  • Tyrian (3 bars)
    • A purple unicorn found at the southernmost tip of the Valley of Eternal Spring.
  • Guardian (3 bars)
    • A golden pegasos that can be found in front of the gigantic archway on the coast at the northmost point of the Grove of Kleos. Exact location pictured below.

A screenshot of the map illustrating the location where Guardian, the golden pegasos mount, can be found and tamed.

I’ll keep adding to this list as I find more rare and powerful mounts throughout the game.

That wraps up this guide to the best mounts. Now, why not check out some of our other godly wisdom regarding Ubisoft’s massive open-world adventure game – starting with our guide on the very best Immortals Fenyx Rising skills & Godly Powers?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is known round these parts for having the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His favourite pastime is burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

