Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
10

Phoenix Point hits Steam and GOG today after contentious Epic exclusivity

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

3rd December 2020 / 5:03PM

Big mutant crab.

You wanna murder some big ugly mutant crabs? Of course you do! It’s a Christmas tradition that you cannot question me on because you don’t know my life. We’ve done it for years – well, one year, at least, seeing as that’s how long it’s been since Phoenix Point launched. The XCOM-like post apocalyptic crab-shooting game sheds its Epic and Xbox Game Pass exclusivity today, and arrives on Steam and GOG with a couple of new expansions to boot.

Phoenix Point was one of the first games to announce it would be an Epic Games store exclusive, causing a lot of frustration from folks who had backed the game on Kickstarter with the promise of a Steam release. At the time, creative director (and former X-COM creator) Julian Gollop apologised to backers. “For those backers who are upset by our switch of delivery platform, we are truly sorry,” he said in a statement to Eurogamer.

“It was not our intention to scam anyone. The best we can do is offer compensation in the form of free extra content, which we will deliver throughout the launch year. This will include at least three major DLC packs. They will also receive a Steam key or GOG key, in addition to their Epic key, at the end of the exclusivity period. If they are not happy with this, we will give a full refund.”

The game hits Steam and GOG today as Phoenix Point: Year One Edition, which bundles its three DLCs in with the base game. Those are the story expansions, Legacy Of The Ancients and Blood And Titanium, and the Living Weapons pack as well (which adds a load of weapons, obvs).

Phoenix Point isn’t just a turn-based strategy game headed up by X-COM’s co-creator, it bears an uncanny resemblance to XCOM, too, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“There’s slow-burn greatness in Phoenix Point,” said Jeremy Peel in his Phoenix Point review. “It’s warmer, stranger, than its genremates. But it’s harder work to enjoy. Like its most outlandish guns and powerful armours, it takes a few hours’ research to get there.”

You can grab Phoenix Point: Year One Edition on Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store, when it launches at around 5pm GMT (9am PT) today.

If you do pick up the game today and need a little help, check out our Phoenix Point guides.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (10)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Phoenix Point

Creature creep

142

Phoenix Point Base Management - what are the best buildings to construct in Phoenix bases?

All your base are belong to the Phoenix Project

Phoenix Point Vehicles & Aircraft - which faction has the best vehicles?

Scarabs to the left of me, Mutogs to the right

Phoenix Point enemies - how to counter the Siren, Chiron, Scylla, and more

How to counter even the most overpowered Phoenix Point enemies

Latest articles

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Snotinghamscire Jarl: should you pick Vili or Trygve?

Here's who to pick as Snotinghamscire's new Jarl.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Alfred's Study location: where to get Alfred's Key and enter the study

Here's where to find Alfred's key to unlock his secret study.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Closing the Vault: who is The Vault of Jorvik?

Who is The Vault in Jorvik's Closing the Vault quest?

Sewing adventure Weaving Tides knits up a free demo