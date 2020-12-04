Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

10

Dragon Quest XI Definitive Edition arrives on PC today

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

4th December 2020 / 2:51PM

It’s been two years since Dragon Quest XI: Echoes Of An Elusive Age first came to PC, and today its shiny new Definitive Edition arrives. This version of the game allows you to turn on a “retro” mode to play the 3D JRPG as a 16-bit 2D game instead. I feel like downgrading the graphics is the opposite to what a “Definitive Edition” should do, but it sounds fun throwback nonetheless.

DQXIEOAEADE (what an acronym) adds some cool new things like old 16-bit Dragon Quest worlds to explore (as well as the aforementioned “retro” mode), new companion-driven quests, a rad photo mode, the ability to choose between the original synthesised soundtrack and an actual symphonic version, and the option to play with Japanese voices.

Whenever I write about Dragon Quests I’m always baffled by how many of them there are. I think I played Dragon Quest IX, once. I should play more of them – probably this one considering the RPS Hivemind says it’s one of the best RPGs on PC.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes Of An Elusive Age – Definitive Edition comes out today at around 6pm GMT (10am PT), and you can grab it on Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Microsoft Store for £30/€40/$40.

It’ll also be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, along with a load of other great games this month.

If you fancy trying it out before you spend your money on it, you can download a free 10-hour demo from Steam and the Microsoft Store. It’ll give you a taste of what to expect, and if you complete the demo’s main quest you’ll get three three Seeds Of Skill to give you a head-start in the full game, too.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

