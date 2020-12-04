Dragon Quest XI Definitive Edition arrives on PC today

It’s been two years since Dragon Quest XI: Echoes Of An Elusive Age first came to PC, and today its shiny new Definitive Edition arrives. This version of the game allows you to turn on a “retro” mode to play the 3D JRPG as a 16-bit 2D game instead. I feel like downgrading the graphics is the opposite to what a “Definitive Edition” should do, but it sounds fun throwback nonetheless.

DQXIEOAEADE (what an acronym) adds some cool new things like old 16-bit Dragon Quest worlds to explore (as well as the aforementioned “retro” mode), new companion-driven quests, a rad photo mode, the ability to choose between the original synthesised soundtrack and an actual symphonic version, and the option to play with Japanese voices.



Whenever I write about Dragon Quests I’m always baffled by how many of them there are. I think I played Dragon Quest IX, once. I should play more of them – probably this one considering the RPS Hivemind says it’s one of the best RPGs on PC.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes Of An Elusive Age – Definitive Edition comes out today at around 6pm GMT (10am PT), and you can grab it on Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Microsoft Store for £30/€40/$40.

It’ll also be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, along with a load of other great games this month.

If you fancy trying it out before you spend your money on it, you can download a free 10-hour demo from Steam and the Microsoft Store. It’ll give you a taste of what to expect, and if you complete the demo’s main quest you’ll get three three Seeds Of Skill to give you a head-start in the full game, too.