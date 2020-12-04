Mystery Steam Reviews is going to make you hungry this week

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other’s game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they’re about.

While most of us on this side of the world will be waiting a few weeks to crack open the boxes of biscuits, our American cousins had their big food day last week.

So, in tribute to The Land Of The Full and their recent holiday, we’ve made ourselves both very hungry and awfully thirsty by focusing on games that involve food and drink for this week’s Mystery Steam Reviews.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



I know you’re probably thinking, “but food and drink is in practically every video game ever!” and you’d be right, dear reader. But we’re looking for games where food and/or drink is more than just something used to replenish your health. As tasty as Streets of Rage’s bin chicken probably is, the games in this week’s MSR need to involve food and drink in a more meaningful way.

Once again, everyone stuck to the rules. We’re on a little streak ever since the UK-based games episode… but there’s still some butting of heads, of course.

If you’re new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you’re there, let us know what series/genre/theme you’d like to see next on MSR!

If you like this, then you may very well enjoy this week’s episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about Ubisoft’s Breath of the Wild-like, Immortals Fenyx Rising; we wondered what form the Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer will take, and we got excited about the reveal of the latest Hitman 3 location.

If you’re new here, why not have a look at last week’s edition of Mystery Steam Reviews that focused on PC ports of console games.