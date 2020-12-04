Persona 5 Strikers will launch on PC in February according to leaked trailer

These phantom thieves sure need to work on their stealth because they’ve been spotted trying to make a sneaky entrance. It looks like Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, the hack and slash ’em up spinoff of Persona 5, is getting a worldwide release and on PC to boot. According to a trailer spotted on YouTube, it will launch as Persona 5 Strikers in February.

Persona 5 Scramble launched in Japan in February 2020 for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch but it looks like an English version, including a PC port, are about to be officially announced. The unlisted trailer with fresh voice acting was spotted before it could be pulled off YouTube, but the folks at Gematsu have snagged and uploaded it.

If you’d not had an eye on Scramble Strikers before, it’s a Dynasty Warriors-style hack and slash game featuring Persona 5’s characters.



I imagine plenty of folks were really hoping for Persona 5 to get a PC release but despair not. Persona 4 Golden launched on PC this summer and Sega have since indicated that they want to “actively promote porting previously released titles to Steam”. With this apparent Persona 5 Strikers release incoming as well, perhaps the true Persona 5 will eventually join them after all.

According to the trailer, Persona 5 Strikers will launch on Steam on February 23rd, 2021. The worldwide version will also launch on PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch on that date.

The link to the official site included in the trailer doesn’t go anywhere yet, which isn’t surprising, but I imagine an official announcement will live there before too long.