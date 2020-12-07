Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: The Game stages its comeback for January

After years in hiding, Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: The Game is returning to the stage to play a comeback tour. Earlier this year, Ubisoft announced that the beat ’em up game that’s been unavailable to buy for several years now would be back on the digital shelf this winter. The Complete Edition will launch on January 14, 2021.

If Scott Pilgrim’s been out of sight and out of mind for a few years, this here’s the side scrolling biff baff kablooie ’em up based on the Scott Pilgrim comic series and that movie with Michael Cera in it. “Play as Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Stephen Stills, Knives Chau, and more,” say Ubisoft. “Level up your characters and unique abilities as you fight your way through waves tough enemies.”



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



The Complete Edition will come all the DLCs from the original game and, Ubisoft say, “also includes drop-in, drop-out local or online multiplayer, enabling up to four players to wallop enemies as a team and revive each other when the action gets too frantic. They can also join forces in the co-op Boss Rush and Survival Horror modes, or compete in PvP dodgeball matches, subspace minigames, and battle-royale throwdowns.”

You can find it over on the Ubisoft Store where it will launch on January 14th. Ubisoft say it will also be available on Stadia, the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.