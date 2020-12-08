Parkitect's free multiplayer update is out now

Parkitect‘s a lovely thing, isn’t it? But like any creative sandbox, it’s always that much nicer when you can show off your latest project to your mates. Today’s multiplayer update will let you do more than just flaunt your park-building skills, though, with the free patch letting you jump in with up to seven budding park architects (or Parkitects) to bash together a collaborative carnival all of your own.

Assuming you’re all on the same wavelength, that is. Your pals ought to know better than to plop down a bloody Ferris Wheel in the middle of your rollercoaster masterpiece.



Parkitect’s multiplayer update lets up to eight players all hop into the same theme park, working together to build a grand old amusement park in a fraction of the time. You can hop into a sandbox map or any of the game’s campaign scenarios – and while the devs reckon some mods may need a little tinkering to work properly, most should work out of the box in multiplayer.

Sadly, it looks like everyone in the party will need to own a piece of DLC before it can be used in a session. While the host can toggle items on or off to let people who don’t own them in, it’s a shame not to see the game let you share DLC at least temporarily. A shame, but not a terrible one considering the small team behind the game. Crossplay between Windows, Mac and Linux is also currently unsupported, though the devs hope to patch that in at a later date.

Compared to the more stressful book-balancing of your Rollercoaster Tycoons and Planet Coasters, contributor Ian Boudreau found Texel Raptor’s wee sim to be a pleasant delight in his Parkitect review – one more concerned with letting you get creative than worrying about whether all your customers would be murdered by your latest contraption.

“I’ve missed out on Roller Coaster Tycoon and its descendants, so I can’t compare Parkitect to those games,” wrote Bourdreau. “What I can say is that it is delightful and non-threatening, and playing it has typically left me feeling pleasantly drowsy and contented, the way I might after wandering around a brightly-lit midway, munching a corn dog covered in mustard in a gauzy childhood memory of the carnival.”

Parkitect tickets are currently available over on Steam for £23.79/€24.99/$29.99.