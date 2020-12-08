Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Persona 5 Strikers is coming to PC in February

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

8th December 2020 / 4:32PM

A cat lady in Persona 5 Strikers.

It looks like those Persona 5 boys and girls (and cat?) will be making another dramatic appearance on PC next year – it’s not Persona 5, though, sorry. It’s Persona 5 Strikers! The spinoff hack ‘n’ slash RPG came out in Japan this February, and now it’s set to launch around the rest of the world on February 23rd, 2021.

A press release tells me those wacky kids, the Phantom Thieves, are going on a road trip in Strikers. But, as seems to be the case pretty often, trouble finds them and they gotta fight some corruption. Rather than the series’ usual turn-based fighting, the combat in Strikers is a “hybrid” of hack ‘n’ slash mixed with “pause-and-plan sequences”, so there’s still a little strategy to your tussles.

All this may not come as the most surprising news to some, seeing as a leaked trailer revealed it last week.

However, this is probably not the most fun news to those of you who wanted actual Persona 5 instead. Don’t lose hope just yet, though, because after Persona 4 Golden came out on PC, Sega said they wanted to “actively promote porting previously released titles to Steam”. So it could happen! It’s just not happening right now.

Persona 5 Strikers arrives on Steam on February 23rd, as well as Nintendo Switch and PS4. The Steam page isn’t live just yet, so head to the game’s website for more info.

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

