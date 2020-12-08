Persona 5 Strikers is coming to PC in February
It looks like those Persona 5 boys and girls (and cat?) will be making another dramatic appearance on PC next year – it’s not Persona 5, though, sorry. It’s Persona 5 Strikers! The spinoff hack ‘n’ slash RPG came out in Japan this February, and now it’s set to launch around the rest of the world on February 23rd, 2021.
A press release tells me those wacky kids, the Phantom Thieves, are going on a road trip in Strikers. But, as seems to be the case pretty often, trouble finds them and they gotta fight some corruption. Rather than the series’ usual turn-based fighting, the combat in Strikers is a “hybrid” of hack ‘n’ slash mixed with “pause-and-plan sequences”, so there’s still a little strategy to your tussles.
All this may not come as the most surprising news to some, seeing as a leaked trailer revealed it last week.
However, this is probably not the most fun news to those of you who wanted actual Persona 5 instead. Don’t lose hope just yet, though, because after Persona 4 Golden came out on PC, Sega said they wanted to “actively promote porting previously released titles to Steam”. So it could happen! It’s just not happening right now.
Persona 5 Strikers arrives on Steam on February 23rd, as well as Nintendo Switch and PS4. The Steam page isn’t live just yet, so head to the game’s website for more info.