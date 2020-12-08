Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Solve spooky island mysteries in Call Of The Sea today

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

8th December 2020 / 3:23PM

Key art of the main character from Call Of The Sea.

There’s no way a game can be named something like “Call Of The Sea” and not have some sort of weird Cthulhu-y creature in it right? Or some sort of watery cult, perhaps? At least I’ll be able to find out today, because the mysterious Call Of The Sea has launched. It’s a first-person adventure puzzler where you play as a lady looking for her husband on an idyllic little island.

Set in the 1930s on an idyllic island in the South Pacific, you’re searching for answers after your husband’s expedition disappeared. I reckon he’s just chilling on a beach somewhere, to be honest… Or maybe he’s being eaten by fish men, if we’re sticking with that Cthulhu thing. Either way, now you’re on a lovely stretch of sand by the ocean, I’m sure he’ll be just fine for a bit longer if you fancy a little swim.

If you’re after a little more backstory before you jump into it, the developers have been releasing sections of a “prequel story” over on their blog. Most of these are letters and conversations between Norah and Harry (the main character and her husband) discussing the upcoming expedition, and they’re a nice bit of insight into their relationship and the goings on in their world.

To be honest, I’m mostly interested in just how gorgeous this game looks. The jungle in the trailer looks like an absolute delight to wander through, I have a feeling I may spend more time taking screenshots than actually playing this one.

Call Of The Sea is available on Steam, the Microsoft Store and GOG (though it isn’t live just yet on that last one) for £16/€20/$20. You can also nab it on Xbox Game Pass for PC (which added a load of other good games this month, too).

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Doom Eternal and Va-11 Hall-A hit Xbox Game Pass for PC tomorrow

21

Beautiful island mystery Call Of The Sea weighs anchor next month

7

Call Of The Sea is a period mystery on a distant island, with fishmen

8

The top 10 games on PC in December

Immortals Fenyx Rising! Unto The End! That other one I've forgotten the name of!

36

Latest articles

Unto The End review

Ulfric Dangerous

6

This fashion brand are showing off their new looks with a cyberpunk-y video game

Cult classic El Shaddai: Ascension Of The Metatron is coming to PC

3

The RPS Advent Calendar 2020, December 8th

The best spinoff game ever made?

10