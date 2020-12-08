The Weekspot Podcast: We cast the Metal Gear Solid movie and chat Life is Strange devs' latest

News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS’ weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

As you found out last week, we here at Rock Paper Shotgun have launched the RPS Podcast Network (two podcasts definitely means we have a network now). While the Electronic Wireless Show offers you some wonderful takes and japes that centre on one particular topic in video games, The PC Gaming Weekspot is your recap of the last seven days in PC gaming.



This week, in Headlines and Hot Takes (the news-y bit), we discuss Oscar Isaac being cast as Snake in the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie (and we cast the rest of the film ourselves), there’s some chat on what the recent departures at BioWare could mean (the answer is maybe nothing?) and Colm tells a very sad story involving the Nvidia 3060 Ti in Tech Corner.

In Show And Tell (our “here’s what we’ve been playing in the last week” bit), I go in on my time with the very underwhelming, and at times a bit funny, Twin Mirror. As well as that, I talk about the mostly nice time I had with wholesome stealth game, El Hijo – A Wild West Tale. Matthew, meanwhile, brings the opinions on the Playdead-inspired, combat-heavy Unto The End.



Because of all the Dragon Age 4 talk in the last few days (and the news that’ll probably come from The Game Awards), this week’s Mystery Steam Reviews is all about western RPGs. It results in maybe the oddest MSR ever. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag and answering your Burning Questions.



To check out this week’s edition of The PC Gaming Weekspot you can listen or watch on this page, or you can subscribe to our lovely little podcast via all of your podcatching apps. RSS feed, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: take your pick!

If you’ve got any Burning Questions for us, you can reach us by emailing weekspot@rockpapershotgun.com, or you can stick them in the comments here and we’ll try get to them on next week’s episode.