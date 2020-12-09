GOG warns against buying Cyberpunk 2077 from key resellers

Quite a lot of folks are looking to get their hands on CD Projekt Red’s big neon RPG Cyberpunk 2077. Unlike GPUs and consoles, there’s an infinite supply of digital cyberpunk downloads to be had so you don’t need to make any transactions in Night City back alleys to play it. Be careful who you buy from, warn GOG, the digital game retailer owned by the same parent company as the game’s developers. Some fans have already been disappointed by fake product keys bought from third-party retailers.



GOG have warned players about the risks that come with buying from key reselling sites.

If you do decide to purchase a key for Cyberpunk 2077 or any other game via a third party reseller, remember that there is a risk they’ve been purchased with a stolen card (that means that the game may sooner or later disappear from your account if the owner of the card realizes this and issues a chargeback) or the code you are buying is simply fake.

As an example, they say that the code “9JM6616D211B9FEA” is not a valid GOG store code as theirs are either 18 or 20 characters long. That there fake is 16, to save you the count. It was just an example but—oh dear—multiple folks on Twitter and on Reddit have responded to say that they received that exact same code when buying through a key reseller.

As ever, the safest route is to buy directly from a game retailer, not a site selling codes for you to redeem in another launcher. Naturally, parent company CD Projekt would probably prefer if you choose to buy Cyberpunk 2077 from their own GOG store. If that’s not your jam for any reason, you can also find it on Steam and the Epic Games store for £50/€60/$60. It’s also available on Stadia and your Xboxes or PlayStations.

Back in July, CDPR warned players about a beta key scam going around claiming to be granting access to the game. Folks sure do want to get their feet on the streets of Night City very badly.