Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
8

GOG warns against buying Cyberpunk 2077 from key resellers

Lauren Morton

Contributor

9th December 2020 / 9:11PM

Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077 showing us his hairy armpits while sitting at a diner

Quite a lot of folks are looking to get their hands on CD Projekt Red’s big neon RPG Cyberpunk 2077. Unlike GPUs and consoles, there’s an infinite supply of digital cyberpunk downloads to be had so you don’t need to make any transactions in Night City back alleys to play it. Be careful who you buy from, warn GOG, the digital game retailer owned by the same parent company as the game’s developers. Some fans have already been disappointed by fake product keys bought from third-party retailers.

GOG have warned players about the risks that come with buying from key reselling sites.

If you do decide to purchase a key for Cyberpunk 2077 or any other game via a third party reseller, remember that there is a risk they’ve been purchased with a stolen card (that means that the game may sooner or later disappear from your account if the owner of the card realizes this and issues a chargeback) or the code you are buying is simply fake.

As an example, they say that the code “9JM6616D211B9FEA” is not a valid GOG store code as theirs are either 18 or 20 characters long. That there fake is 16, to save you the count. It was just an example but—oh dear—multiple folks on Twitter and on Reddit have responded to say that they received that exact same code when buying through a key reseller.

As ever, the safest route is to buy directly from a game retailer, not a site selling codes for you to redeem in another launcher. Naturally, parent company CD Projekt would probably prefer if you choose to buy Cyberpunk 2077 from their own GOG store. If that’s not your jam for any reason, you can also find it on Steam and the Epic Games store for £50/€60/$60. It’s also available on Stadia and your Xboxes or PlayStations.

Back in July, CDPR warned players about a beta key scam going around claiming to be granting access to the game. Folks sure do want to get their feet on the streets of Night City very badly.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

How to fix Cyberpunk 2077 crashing on startup

Learn this very simple Cyberpunk 2077 crash fix

1

Cyberpunk 2077 romance: how relationships work, and who can be romanced

Learn which characters you can romance in Cyberpunk 2077

4

Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack: artists and song list revealed

Take a look at all the songs in the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack

5

Cyberpunk 2077 gangs & corporations: all factions explored

Learn about all the factions that dominate Night City

Latest articles

The Game Awards will include announcements for games you can play immediately

1

Twitch have updated their policies on hateful conduct and harassment

6

Desperados 3 developers are working on their next real-time tactics game

15

Xbox cloud gaming is coming to PC in spring

4