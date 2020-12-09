GTA Online shows off more of party island Cayo Perico heist

Grand Theft Auto Online players are in store for another heist next week that’ll take you off to a warm island crimecation. Rockstar have revealed more about the Cayo Perico heist in a new trailer proving that this island does indeed conform to the one true purpose for privately-owned islands: hosting absolute ragers for dudes with more money than sense. You’ll be captaining a new submarine to launch your heist from when it arrives next week.

“Anything goes on Cayo Perico, a private paradise that’s home to the infamous El Rubio, the world’s preeminent narcotrafficker and supplier to the Madrazo family,” Rockstar say. “Cayo Perico is not only the nerve center of El Rubio’s drug empire, but the island also plays host to his other great love: marathon dance parties on golden beaches, where everyone from jetsetters and heiresses to legendary music producers gather to rave until the sun comes up.”

You’re not just crashing the parties though. Away from the spotlight is where you’ll find the gold, money and art that you’re in charge of hauling back to Los Santos. It’s the first of GTA Online’s heists that you can tackle solo if you want, presumably meaning you’ll keep more of that loot for yourself.

Rockstar haven’t revealed what you’ll need to fork over to be eligible for the new heist, however. I suspect that submarine secret bases don’t exactly come cheap.

You can also peep the new Music Locker club in the trailer, the underground club opening up beneath the Diamond Casino. The Music Locker will feature a lineup of music from real artists such as Moodymann, Keinemusik, and Palms Trax throughout December. Rockstar say that this will be the biggest musical update to the game, bringing new radio stations, new music for current stations, and new DJs too.

The Cayo Perico heist and the Music Locker are both launching on Tuesday, December 15th.