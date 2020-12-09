Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
4

Have you played... Ding Dong XL?

Just one more early-game

Jake Green

Guides Editor

9th December 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post

I feel like sometimes I get lost in chasing the new, shiny, high-tech offerings in gaming. This world is larger than ever, you can see individual snowflakes on Sad-Dad’s face, what about this many frames. Every now and then it takes a game like Ding Dong XL, so pure in its gaminess, simple in its mechanics, to realise why you bother playing games in the first place.

In Ding Dong XL you click to send a ball from one side of the screen to another. If you wait too long, the ball gets bigger and eventually explodes, resetting your score. Sometimes objects block your path, sometimes you hit bombs that clear the way. With each successful crossing your score increases by one, you fail, you start again. You can change the look of the ball you’re bashing around, but other than that there are very few options to speak of. It’s all about getting that score higher, if only by one or two points each time.

There are very few games as addictive as Ding Dong XL, I honestly play it every day, even if just for a single go. It’s the perfect example of ‘just one more’, and the name is very funny too.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Jake Green

Guides Editor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Minecraft for Windows 10 now officially supports ray-tracing

1

Marvel's Avengers adds Kate Bishop, AKA the other Hawkeye

4

Parkitect's free multiplayer update is out now

1

Destiny 2 finally adds crossplay next year

3

Latest articles

Minecraft for Windows 10 now officially supports ray-tracing

1

Marvel's Avengers adds Kate Bishop, AKA the other Hawkeye

4

Parkitect's free multiplayer update is out now

1

Destiny 2 finally adds crossplay next year

3