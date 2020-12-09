Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

You can watch Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitch now

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

9th December 2020 / 11:35AM

Cyberpunk 2077 screenshot showing a motorbike rider by a giant pink projection on a building.

While Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t launch until tonight, media folks given early access now have permission to stream the game. If you wanna have a peek (and buzz on the datanet suggests people are somewhat curious about the dystopian RPG from the makers of The Witcher), you can jack in and watch now. Maybe it’d help you decide which character origin you want to pick? Consider it a low-tech version of the game’s braindances, only with a laugh track.

Hit the Cyberpunk directories on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook (and… other sites? Mixer? No, that’s not around anymore) to see everyone who’s streaming. Whole lotta character creation going on right now (and a whole lotta shouting about genital options).

I’m wary of slamming a stream into this post in case they end up doing something awful, but battle royale superstar “Shroud” is usually a nice boy:

You can also, like, just not watch if you don’t want to see any of it yet.

I’m quite curious to see the current state of the game after so many reviews complained about bugginess. CDPR have been patching away. But do be warned: at present, some parts of the game might be unexpectedly intense seizure risks. The devs say they’re looking into “a more permanent solution” for that, beyond adding an extra warning to the EULA, and plan to implement it “as soon as possible.”

Cyberpunk 2077 officially launches globally at midnight GMT tonight, which comes out at these times worldwide:

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Cyberpunk 2077 romance: how relationships work, and who can be romanced

Learn which characters you can romance in Cyberpunk 2077

2

Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack: artists and song list revealed

Take a look at all the songs in the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack

5

Cyberpunk 2077 gangs & corporations: all factions explored

Learn about all the factions that dominate Night City

Cyberpunk 2077 weapons: Power, Tech, and Smart weapons explained

How to get your hands on the best weapons in Cyberpunk 2077

Latest articles

Cyberpunk 2077 free DLC will start in "early 2021", followed by expansions

Halo Infinite now due in autumn 2021

1

Cyberpunk 2077 romance: how relationships work, and who can be romanced

Learn which characters you can romance in Cyberpunk 2077

2

Have you played... Ding Dong XL?

Just one more early-game

5