You can watch Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitch now

While Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t launch until tonight, media folks given early access now have permission to stream the game. If you wanna have a peek (and buzz on the datanet suggests people are somewhat curious about the dystopian RPG from the makers of The Witcher), you can jack in and watch now. Maybe it’d help you decide which character origin you want to pick? Consider it a low-tech version of the game’s braindances, only with a laugh track.

Hit the Cyberpunk directories on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook (and… other sites? Mixer? No, that’s not around anymore) to see everyone who’s streaming. Whole lotta character creation going on right now (and a whole lotta shouting about genital options).

I’m wary of slamming a stream into this post in case they end up doing something awful, but battle royale superstar “Shroud” is usually a nice boy:



You can also, like, just not watch if you don’t want to see any of it yet.

I’m quite curious to see the current state of the game after so many reviews complained about bugginess. CDPR have been patching away. But do be warned: at present, some parts of the game might be unexpectedly intense seizure risks. The devs say they’re looking into “a more permanent solution” for that, beyond adding an extra warning to the EULA, and plan to implement it “as soon as possible.”

Cyberpunk 2077 officially launches globally at midnight GMT tonight, which comes out at these times worldwide: