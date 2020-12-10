Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Cyberpunk 2077: how to fix your vehicle camera if it's stuck in first person

Here's how to switch it to third person.

Jake Green

Guides Editor

10th December 2020 / 4:56PM

Cyberpunk 2077 is less than flawless in its current state. That’s to be expected with an RPG as big as this, but even so there are a lot of bugs and glitches to watch out for. Something many players, myself included, have run into is a bug where the vehicle camera is stuck in first person while driving. To help you fix the car camera stuck in first person glitch we’ve detailed a possible solution below.

Cyberpunk 2077: car camera stuck in first person glitch fix

To fix the vehicle camera being stuck in first person glitch you are unfortunately going to have to exit the game and load back in. This fixed the issue every time for me, so until the devs patch the issue, that’s the best advice I have. I’ve found that this error usually occurs after calling in the car using the remote summon device. Try to keep your car close by and walk to it each time you need to travel somewhere and you’ll be less likely to encounter this bug. For a look at some of the vehicles in the game, check out our cars list.

That’s how to fix Cyberpunk 2077’s vehicle camera if you find it stuck in first person view. For more on what Night City has to offer, check out our weapons guide. Elsewhere there’s our look at the romanceable characters.

Jake Green

Guides Editor

