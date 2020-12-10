Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Cyberpunk 2077: how to holster your weapon

Here's how to put your gun away.

Jake Green

Guides Editor

10th December 2020 / 1:40PM

You won’t want to be walking around Night City with your weapon drawn all the time in Cyberpunk 2077. Problem is, the game doesn’t really explain how to holster your weapon. So we’ve decided to explain how to do so in this guide. We’ll take a look at holstering your gun on PC, so that you can be a little less threatening to those around you.

In this Cyberpunk 2077 guide:

How to holster your weapon in Cyberpunk 2077

To holster your weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 you’ll need to hold down the ALT key to bring up the quick-select menu. From here, you can select the red gun icon. This will holster any weapon you are holding. You can see this menu in the screenshot below. There’s also the option to double tap ALT, which will holster weapons faster. For a detailed explanation of the three main weapon types, head to our Cyberpunk 2077 weapons guide.

selecting holster weapon from the quick-menu in Cyberpunk 2077

Putting your gun away on Xbox and PlayStation

For our friends over on the console side of things, just press and hold Y/triangle to bring up the quick-select menu. Press A/X to select the red gun icon. This will put your gun away on consoles. You can also double tap A/X.

Why holster your weapon?

Having a weapon drawn in Cyberpunk 2077 can make characters around you slightly nervous. There’s no real downside to this, except you might get some obscenities thrown your way now and again. I mostly put weapons away to free up the screen a bit, making it easier to see loot and conversation options.

That’s how to put your weapons away in Cyberpunk 2077. For more on the game be sure to check out our full soundtrack breakdown. Elsewhere there’s our look at the characters that you can romance.

Jake Green

Guides Editor

