Cyberpunk 2077 romance guide: how to romance Judy, Panam, and more

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game all about player choice, and that includes romance options. Aside from one-night stands and hiring prostitutes, there are a handful of more fleshed out characters who you can get to know and, if you play your cards right, you can start a more meaningful relationship with them. Our Cyberpunk 2077 romance guide will walk you through how to romance Judy, Panam, Meredith, Kerry, and River, so you don’t have to worry about whether you’re making any wrong decisions during your journeys.

Spoilers follow, obviously. You’ve been warned.

Cyberpunk 2077 romance overview

With romance in Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red have attempted to offer a more realistic portrayal of love, sex, and relationships than many other RPGs before it. NPCs have their own tastes and preferences just like the player, and only if you are compatible with each other can the spark of romance be lit. These tastes include sexual preferences, which means the player’s choice between male and female V Cyberpunk 2077 character creation governs which NPCs it is possible to romance.

Long-term relationships very much exist within Cyberpunk 2077, complete with their own quests and side-missions. On the other end of the spectrum, if you desire you can engage in as many one-night stands as you like with various Joytoys you’ll find in Night City. Establishments which offer such services are marked on your in-game map, so you’ll know where to go if you want to engage these Joytoys.

Who can you romance in Cyberpunk 2077?

There are a handful of characters in Cyberpunk 2077 with fully fleshed out side-missions regarding the pursuit of a relationship between themselves and V. Below we’ll walk you through each of these characters and the quests you’ll need to follow in order for romance to spark.

One note about choices and dialogue options: they’re really not very subtle in Cyberpunk 2077. Everything we’ve come across has been extremely common-sense. There will be clear options to bring yourself closer to the romanceable character in question, and clear options to push them away. So you won’t need exact dialogue to achieve your goal, because there are many ways to end up with the person you want. Just look for opportunities to involve them in V’s life, and to make them happy with you.

Judy romance guide

Judy Alvarez is a member of the Moxes gang, and is the best Braindance expert in Night City. You’ll meet her fairly early on in Cyberpunk 2077’s main story, where she helps you through your first Braindance session. To romance her, you’ll need to be female V.

After that, Judy will be pulled back into your story as part of the Automatic Love main quest, which requires you to try and track down Evelyn Parker again. Call her whenever prompted, and you’ll keep the option of romance alive. This quest, once finished, will trigger a new quest, The Space In Between. Likewise, this quest then leads into Disasterpiece, then Double Life. Throughout these quests, just keep Judy in the loop, involve her in the quests as much as possible, and don’t piss her off. Just do what she says.

After this, there’s a more personal line of quests involving Judy, starting with Both Sides Now and ending with Pyramid Song. Probably the most important aspect of this line of quests is when you are given the choice of killing or sparing a character. Judy tells you what she would prefer. Again, just do what she says.

At the end of Pyramid Song, you’ll have the opportunity for things to turn physical. Use the option with the “Touch” prefix. Romantic as hell, right? The next morning, after she asks how you felt about last night, you should respond with “The beginning of something amazing” to start a longer-term relationship with Judy.

Judy romance good ending

There’s been some confusion about how to get the good ending with Judy, rather than the altogether more miserable one that a great many players seem to be ending up with.

The key decision relates to the outcome of the main storyline, and your chosen way of “dealing” with Johnny Silverhand. When the choice arrives, you must let Panam and her family help you against Arasaka. This is the solution to Johnny that allows you to keep V’s body. If you take this path, you’ll be able to continue your romantic relationship with Judy, and things will end on a far more positive note.

Panam romance guide

Panam Palmer is an ex-Nomad who you’ll get to know during various quests that take you outside of Night City proper and into the surrounding Badlands. To romance her, you’ll need to be male V.

The main quest associated with Panam’s story is called Ghost Town, and it begins in Act 2 of the game, after you speak with Rogue in the Afterlife bar in your attempts to track down one Anders Hellman. This will lead into Lightning Breaks, and then Riders On The Storm. As with other romance options, everything is fairly straightforward. Don’t push any very obvious wrong buttons, side with her over Saul during your talk in the hut, and you’ll keep the option of romance alive and well.

Pick every “Touch” option you can along the way, and don’t worry if you get rebuffed during the Riders On The Storm quest. This does happen. Continue to side with Panam and pick every “Touch” or “Scrooch Closer” dialogue option possible through the With A Little Help From My Friends and Queen Of The Highway side job quests. In the latter quest, you’ll have the option to kiss her. Hard to miss this, as there’s a big kiss icon next to the right choice. At the end of the quest, you can kiss her again and thank her for being there for you.

Meredith romance guide

Meredith Stout is a Corpo executive who you’ll meet very early on in the main Cyberpunk 2077 storyline. To romance her, you’ll need to be male V.

There’ll be an option to call and make a deal with her before you enter the Malestrom gang hideout in The Pickup. It doesn’t matter whether you accept the money chip she hands you or not. Just don’t attack her bodyguards.

After this quest is fully resolved, she’ll send you a text, to which you should respond, “Shame. Was starting to like you…”. She’ll offer a meeting place. Tell her “I’ll be there.” Then go to the location, and you’ll be treated with a sex scene with Meredith. That’s the ful extent of this romance option.

Kerry romance guide

River romance guide

