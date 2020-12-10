Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack: artists, radio stations and song list

Ever since the first Cyberpunk 2077 teaser trailer, we’ve known that the game was going to have one banging soundtrack. The music of CD Projekt Red’s extremely ambitious RPG has been the topic of much excitement and discussion, so we thought we’d put together this quick Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack guide, which will walk you through the diverse selection of musical artists and songs that are known to be in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack artists

Cyberpunk 2077’s soundtrack is a wild, dark, and exciting mix of genres, bouncing between rock, punk, hip-hop, and rap with an electronic undertone riding throughout nearly every track. CD Projekt Red have accomplished this with the help of a varied cast of musical artists from many different backgrounds. The above video reveals some of the artists that have worked on the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack, to supplement the below list:

A$AP Rocky

COS and CONWAY

Deadly Hunta

Gazelle Twin

Grimes

Ilan Rubin

Nina Kraviz

Rat Boy

Raney Shockne

Refused

Richard Devine

Run the Jewels

Tina Guo

Special mention to Refused, who are filling the shoes of in-game fictional band “Samurai”. Why do we care? Because their lead singer was none other than Johnny Silverhand, Keanu Reeves’s character who will accompany you on your journey throughout Cyberpunk 2077. Pretty cool stuff. I only hope that when you turn on the radio in your car and Samurai comes on, Johnny gives a few choice remarks on the situation.

Cyberpunk 2077 song list

Prospective players have slowly been drip-fed songs from the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack in the leadup to the game’s release. Below we’ve collated all the songs revealed so far on the Cyberpunk 2077 YouTube channel which form part of the game’s soundtrack. Take a look:

Aligns (Rubicones): Friday Night Fire Fight

Converge (Shattered Void): I Won’t Let You Go

Deadly Hunta/Maro Music (Footage Missing): When It’s War

Deafkids (Tainted Overlord): Selva Pulsátil

Gazelle Twin (Trash Generation): History

Grimes (Lizzy Wizzy): Delicate Weapon

HEALTH (Window Weather): Major Crimes

Konrad Oldmoney: Dinero (ft. Cerbeus)

Le Destroy (The Bait): Kill Kill

Namakopuri (Us Cracks): PonPon Shit

Nina Kraviz (Bara Nova): Surprise Me, I’m Surprised Today

Poloz (Tinnitus): On My Way to Hell

Raney Shockne (Point Break Candy): Hole in the Sun (ft. COS and Conway)

Rat Boy (IBDY): Who’s Ready for Tomorrow

Rosa Walton (Hallie Coggins): I Really Want to Stay at Your House

Run the Jewels (Yankee and the Brave): No Save Point

SOPHIE/Shygirl (Clockwork Venus): BM

The Armed (Homeschool Dropouts): Night City Aliens

Tomb Mold (Bascillus): Adaptive Manipulator

Yugen Blakrok (Gorgon Madonna): Metamorphosis

Radio Stations

You’ll be able to switch to one of various radio stations while driving through Night City, and listen to many (or possibly any) of the songs in the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack. If that thought excites you, you’d best also check out our Cyberpunk 2077 cars & vehicles guide and pick out your vehicle of choice now. Here’s a list of all the radio stations you’ll hear while playing:

88.3 Pacific Dreams

89.3 Radio Vexelstrom

91.9 Royal Blue Radio

92.9 Night FM

96.1 Ritual FM

98.7 Body Heat Radio

101.0 The Dirge

103.5 Radio Pebkac

106.9 30 Principales

107.3 Morro Rock Radio

Samizdat Radio (nightclubs)

Alright, that's everything we have so far on the topic of the Cyberpunk soundtrack.