In Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most annoying features many players have found is the mechanic of double-tapping a movement key in order to dodge in that direction. This leads to lots of accidental dodging while you’re shimmying in a direction.

By default, this option cannot be changed to a dedicated dodge key. Which is stupid. This quick guide looks to fix this issue by showing you how to disable double-tap to dodge in Cyberpunk 2077, and assign your own dedicated key for dodging.

How to disable double-tap to dodge in Cyberpunk 2077

To disable double-tap to dodge and bind a dedicated hotkey for dodging in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll need to change a few short lines in two of the game files. It’s all very straightforward. Here’s what to do:

Before you begin:

Make a backup of the below files you’re going to edit, just in case anything happens that you don’t like.

To disable double-tap to dodge:

Navigate to your Cyberpunk game folder, then “r6 -> config”.

Open up the “inputContexts.xml” file in a text editor.

Do a “Ctrl+F” search for “MULTITAP ACTIONS”. There should be two results. Go to the lower down one, and you’ll see six lines just below this point. The middle four should say “DodgeForward”, “DodgeRight”, “DodgeBack”, and “DodgeLeft”.

Next to each of these it will have the “count” set to 2. Change this number to 99 next to each of these four, but not the top line that just says “Dodge”.

Save and exit the file.

With these changes, you’ll find that you can no longer double-tap in a direction to dodge, but you can still double-tap the crouch button to dodge while holding a movement key to specify the direction.

That might be enough to make you happy, but I prefer to have a dedicated dodge key that I don’t have to tap twice. Read on for tips on how to add a dedicated dodge key.

To add a dedicated dodge key:

Open up the “inputContexts.xml” file again.

Go back to that “Dodge” line that you didn’t touch before, and change the count to “1” instead of “2”.

Save and exit the file.

Now open up the “inputUserMappings.xml” file. It’s in the same location as the “inputContexts.xml” file.

Do a “Ctrl+F” search for “Dodge_Button”. There should be three lines below this one, beginning with “<button id=”.

Delete the two lines that have “IK_LControl” and “IK_C” respectively.

Then add your own line in their place, which reads: <button id=”IK_Alt” />

You can change the “Alt” to whichever key you want to use to dodge.

Save and exit the file.

You can now start up Cyberpunk 2077 and you’ll find that you have a dedicated key for dodging. No more double-tap to dodge!

