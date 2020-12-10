Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Pillars Of Eternity and Tyranny are this week's Epic Store freebies

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

10th December 2020 / 4:06PM

Fancy your RPGs a little slower, a little fiddlier, and a little more isometric than today’s big release? Two stellar Obsidian adventures, Pillars Of Eternity and Tyranny, are this week’s free giveaways on the Epic Games Store. So if you’re not feeling up to jacking into your cyberware just yet, there’s a good week of free high-fantasy plundering and moustache-twirling villainy ahead before the free games lineup rolls over once again next Thursday.

Taking over from last week’s Cave Story giveaway, both sword-and-sorcery adventures are free to download and keep forever over on the Epic Games Store all week – with Epic’s next freebie keeping itself under wraps till Thursday 17th.

Pillars Of Eternity is the ur-throwback RPG, a grande olde fantasy romp harkening back to the days of Baldur’s Gate and Planescape: Torment. We still reckon it’s one of the best RPGs you can play right now, with RPS exile John Walker calling it “a classic in every sense” in his Pillars Of Eternity review.

“This is the RPG I’ve been craving since Planescape: Torment, the first to win my absolute love since Dragon Age: Origin,” he wrote. “It’s a vast, deep and wonderfully written game, malleable to how you want to approach the genre, replete with companions, side-quests, an enormously involved combat system, and lasts a solid 60 hours.”

The definitive edition being given away includes both The White March: Parts I & II, a pair of expansions that add new quests, new regions, and bump up the level cap a few notches.

Tyranny, on the other hand, puts you in the pointed leather boots of a villainous “Fatebinder”. It’s a well good setup for an RPG, framing you as one of the baddies in a war that the good guys have already lost, and I properly enjoyed playing an exhausted bureaucratic wizard trying to keep the bickering factions of the evil empire in line. This week’s freebie is the Gold Edition, adding both the Bastard’s Wound and Tales From The Tiers DLC packs.

A good pair of fantasy adventures to see you through the cold winter months, I reckon.

