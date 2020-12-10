Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

The Epic Games Store is giving out daily free games, starting next week

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

10th December 2020 / 10:37PM

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me… well, I don’t know, it’s still only December 10th. And while I certainly wouldn’t consider a corporate storefront my true love, it looks like the Epic Games Store may also have a dozen or so presents to leave under the tree. Starting next Thursday, Epic will give out a new free gift every day for 15 days – and I’m all but certain there’ll not be a pair of socks in sight.

Coinciding with the launch of their holiday sale, Epic will (temporarily) ditch their weekly free games format for a daily one. That’s a new game, every day, from the 17th through January 1st.

Epic’s holiday sale starts that same day, with the expected assortment of deals up to 75% off. As a way to keep you checking into the store every day, however, Epic are putting up a new free game each day. As with the weeklies, once they’re gone they’re gone – so if you want all 15, you’ll need to be firing up the Epic Games Store at least once a day.

We don’t know what else will come alongside this year’s sale, mind. Last year everyone got a $10 coupon to spend on whatever they fancied, and it’ll pay to see if they bring those back this year (and, if so, how they handle folks stacking coupons year-on-year). We’ll be sure to keep you posted when dealsmas eve comes around – but even if you skip the sale, you may still walk away with more games than you know what to do with.

Not that you need to wait a week for some good freebies, either. Tyranny and Pillars Of Eternity just became Epic’s freebies for the week, letting you snag a pair of proper brilliant RPGs for nary a gold coin.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Want to stream Cyberpunk 2077? Better turn down those tunes

4

The Wolf Among Us 2 lives, but don't expect to hear it howl anytime soon

1

Little Nightmares 2 gets a creepy demo ahead of next year's launch

1

Adobe Flash gets one last update before being killed off

20

Latest articles

Want to stream Cyberpunk 2077? Better turn down those tunes

4

The Wolf Among Us 2 lives, but don't expect to hear it howl anytime soon

1

Little Nightmares 2 gets a creepy demo ahead of next year's launch

1

Adobe Flash gets one last update before being killed off

20