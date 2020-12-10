The Epic Games Store is giving out daily free games, starting next week

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me… well, I don’t know, it’s still only December 10th. And while I certainly wouldn’t consider a corporate storefront my true love, it looks like the Epic Games Store may also have a dozen or so presents to leave under the tree. Starting next Thursday, Epic will give out a new free gift every day for 15 days – and I’m all but certain there’ll not be a pair of socks in sight.

Coinciding with the launch of their holiday sale, Epic will (temporarily) ditch their weekly free games format for a daily one. That’s a new game, every day, from the 17th through January 1st.

❄️🎁 COMING SOON 🎁 ❄️ The Epic Holiday Sale returns on December 17. Unwrap great deals and prepare for 15 Days of Free Games! https://t.co/Ww6pybdm6X pic.twitter.com/gkfK2uAms4 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 10, 2020

Epic’s holiday sale starts that same day, with the expected assortment of deals up to 75% off. As a way to keep you checking into the store every day, however, Epic are putting up a new free game each day. As with the weeklies, once they’re gone they’re gone – so if you want all 15, you’ll need to be firing up the Epic Games Store at least once a day.

We don’t know what else will come alongside this year’s sale, mind. Last year everyone got a $10 coupon to spend on whatever they fancied, and it’ll pay to see if they bring those back this year (and, if so, how they handle folks stacking coupons year-on-year). We’ll be sure to keep you posted when dealsmas eve comes around – but even if you skip the sale, you may still walk away with more games than you know what to do with.

Not that you need to wait a week for some good freebies, either. Tyranny and Pillars Of Eternity just became Epic’s freebies for the week, letting you snag a pair of proper brilliant RPGs for nary a gold coin.