Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Valorant's first holiday event is a snowball fight with knives

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

10th December 2020 / 4:33PM

Sove from Valorant wielding a snowball launcher.

On December 15th, Valorant will see its first ever Christmas update, and what better way to celebrate than to pelt your pals with snowballs in a new limited-time game mode. Of course, no snowball fight is complete without a grenade launcher and knives, right? In Valorant’s Snowball Fight, you’ll be loading up some snowy doom into a rigged molotov launcher, and you’ll have your trusty knife to finish the job if the frostbite doesn’t take down your enemies.

This new mode is a 5v5 team deathmatch. Players respawn when killed (or, when whacked with snowballs) and the first team to reach 50 kills wins. It takes place on the new Icebox map, which will have its halls decked in all manner of merry ornaments and giant candy canes.

I don’t normally like Icebox… a nice Christmas mode could sway me, though.

Now, you won’t be picking up snowballs with your bare hands, instead you’ll be using an icy version of Brimstones molotov launcher – so you’ll need to lead your shots to actually hit people. Snowballs are infinite, though, so fire as many as you like. Though, uh, you will have your knife as a melee weapon still, which makes zero sense. Please do not bring a knife to a snowball fight.

Similarly to the Spike Rush mode, power-ups will spawn around the map to give you a bit of an edge – things like rapid fire and ricochet, and even some skates so you can zoom around the ice. They aren’t boring little orbs, however, they’re shaped like delightful festive gifts.

I love a good seasonal event, me. Especially in a game like Valorant, where most of the other game modes are super competitive. It’s nice to have something to mess about in, which is something the Valorant devs have wanted to put into the game for a while.

“We’ve been designing and prototyping a lot of potential lower stress, lower focus modes to accompany our awesome standard mode experience,” said senior producer Jared Berbach in a press release.

“We want to provide places where players can wind down after a long session, or simply hang out with their friends of all skill levels to have some casual fun. To that effect, we’ll be focusing on these types of modes in the first half of the upcoming year. More to share soon!”

Snowball Fight is live from December 15th until December 29th, and playing a match will earn you a free snowy gun charm, too.

While you’re waiting for the mode to arrive, don’t forget Valorant got a brand new agent last month. Her name is Skye, and she’s a bird-throwing Aussie.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Valorant Ascent map callouts and tips

Learn the callouts that everyone should know on Valorant's latest map

Valorant Reyna guide - 20 tips on how to pop off as Reyna

Everyone loves an overpowered vampire

Valorant error codes list: how to solve "something unusual has happened", Error 43, and more

What to do when "something unusual has happened"

Valorant Store: how to purchase Valorant Points and use the Item Store

Plus how to purchase new agents and cosmetics with Valorant Points

Latest articles

Adobe Flash gets one last update before being killed off

9

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (Late 2020) review

Razer's ultraportable gaming laptop gets a Tiger Lake refresh

3

Cyberpunk 2077: how to fix your vehicle camera if it's stuck in first person

Here's how to switch it to third person.

Buy Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia and Google will give you a free Stadia Premiere bundle

7