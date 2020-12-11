A Way Out devs reveal new co-op adventure It Takes Two

Sometimes a relationship can be a man, a woman and their overenthusiatic talking book. At least, that’s what I assume the trailer for It Takes Two is teaching us. It’s a new co-op game from Hazelight, developers of A Way Out, where you play as a couple who’ve been magically turned into dolls. It looks very lovely, and it comes out on March 26th next year.

“Play as the clashing couple Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell,” the devs say. “Trapped in a fantastical world, they’re reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship by the suave love guru Dr. Hakim [the book, I think]. A huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges stand between them and their return to normal.”

It Takes Two will have splitscreen couch and online co-op. It uses a system called Friend’s Pass for console, meaning when you play it with a pal, only one of you needs to own it. On Steam it will use Remote Play Together to the same effect.

We’ve known Hazelight were working on a new game for about a year now when they said it wasn’t going to be A Way Out 2. A Way Out was brilliant, though very hard-hitting, so it’s nice to see these devs go for a much lighter-themed game.

It Takes Two is coming to consoles and PC March 26th 2021.