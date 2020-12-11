Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Call Of Duty: Warzone shows of new map coming to Cold War Season 1

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

11th December 2020 / 2:37AM

We already knew that Rebirth Island was the new map arriving in Call Of Duty: Warzone on December 16th, and now in a new trailer we get a proper look at it. That’s not all, though, because COD Warzone and Black Ops Cold War‘s first season introduces a new game mode, a new zombies event, new weapons, operators and a bunch more.

Rebirth Island will be Warzone’s first new map since launch, and I reckon it looks a wee bit smaller than the current Verdansk map. Warzone is also getting a new mode named Resurgence, though Treyarch haven’t revealed exactly what it consists of just yet. It’s also getting new weapons and operators, as well as a “new Gulag experience”, which simply a new Gulag in which to 1v1 your enemies.

Season 1 is a lovely joint event with Black Ops Cold War, too, so the newer game has its own share of nice new things on the way. Those include a Christmas limited-time event for Zombies, as well as new challenges, 2-player split-screen and a bunch of cosmetics. Then, Blops Cow is adding tons of multiplayer maps, such as The Pines (6v6), Raid (6v6), Nuketown ’84 Holiday (6v6), Game Show (2v2), Sanatorium (Fireteam), and more.

Treyarch are still pretty light on the exact details of Season 1, but it lands in just a few days so I’m sure we’ll find out more soon.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is set to arrive on December 16th. As well as coming to Blops Cow and Warzone, this season will also hit Modern Warfare.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer review

A solid start

3

Cold War Zombies: Easter Egg walkthrough

Step-by-step, how to complete the Zombies easter egg.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War walkthrough

Cold War Zombies: How to play solo

How to play solo in Zombies.

Latest articles

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide sure looks like Vermintide in 40K

The Callisto Protocol sure reminds me of Dead Space

Endless Dungeon is a sorta-sequel to Dungeon Of The Endless

4

BioWare's new Dragon Age 4 trailer teases the return of Varric