Cyberpunk 2077 third person mode: how to go third-person in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is predominantly a first-person game, with players seeing the world of Night City from the eyes of its protagonist, V. But many players are wondering whether it is possible to play the game in third-person mode instead. This guide will answer your questions about whether third-person exists in Cyberpunk 2077, and how much of the game you can play from this perspective.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cyberpunk 2077 third person mode: does it exist?

Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person game. Third-person mode does not exist while you are on-foot; it only exists as an option while you are driving a vehicle. So, if you want to play through V’s story with a camera at their back, I’m afraid you’ll be disappointed with CD Projekt Red’s long-standing choice to make Cyberpunk 2077 a first-person game at its core.

There are a scant few cutscenes throughout the story of Cyberpunk 2077 where you will be able to see V without the use of a mirror. CDPR’s intention in keeping Cyberpunk 2077 a primarily first-person game was to maximise the player’s sense of immersion. The vast majority of animations in the game were designed with first-person view in mind, and would likely look strange or broken in third-person.

How to go third-person in Cyberpunk 2077

That said, you have a couple of limited options for going third-person in Cyberpunk 2077. The first is that you can toggle third-person on and off while driving a vehicle of any kind. Just hit the Cycle Camera key (default “Q”) to switch between first-person and a couple of different third-person options.

Sometimes, you may find that you are unable to switch away from first-person while in a vehicle. This is a bug, and Jake has written up a guide on how to solve this issue.

Your only other option if you want to view your custom-tailored V from behind is to enter Photo Mode. You can do this by hitting the Photo Mode button (default “N”). Unfortunately, time will stop while in Photo Mode, which means – as you might expect – photo mode is only good for taking photos. You can’t actually play the game in third-person using this method. Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 Photo Mode guide for more information.

Now that your questions regarding third-person mode have hopefully been answered, perhaps it’s time to cast your eyes over our other Cyberpunk guides? For details on romance options and choices, check out our Cyberpunk 2077 romance guide. Or, if you want to learn more about the upcoming multiplayer aspect of Cyberpunk 2077, check out our Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer overview.