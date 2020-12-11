Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Cyberpunk 2077's cyber car is now in Forza Horizon 4

Lauren Morton

Contributor

11th December 2020 / 7:31PM

It sure seems like absolutely everything and everyone appear in Cyberpunk 2077—Keanu Reeves, Grimes, Hideo Kojima, a pose favored by Sailor Moon—but here’s a cameo that’s going the other way at last. Cyberpunk 2077’s very own futuristic cyber car is taking its tires for a spin over on the tracks of Forza Horizon 4 and you can nab it free in game right now.

Since we’re in racing game territory, I gather folks care about the proper names for these things. This new set of wheels is the 2058 Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech that you’ve likely seen V and company squealing around in during all thoses Cyberpunk 2077 trailers. If you’ve not gotten your hands on it in Night City yet, not to worry. You can climb in the driver’s seat in Forza Horizon 4.

You can get your hands on it as a free unlockable by completing the head-to-head street scene race “_NIGHTCITY.EXE_”. You’ll be racing against the Quadra itself. If you beat it to the finish line with your own S1 class car, it’s yours to drive.

By the by, Horizon 4 also launched its Super7 update earlier this week adding some stunt courses to the British streets and a Blueprint Builder for creating your own wacky tracks.

The Quadra car is in game now, so you can snap it up after you manage to beat it firsthand.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Cyberpunk 2077 third person mode: how to go third-person in Cyberpunk 2077

Can you go third-person in Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077: how to fix your vehicle camera if it's stuck in first person

Here's how to switch it to third person.

Cyberpunk 2077: how to holster your weapon

Here's how to put your gun away.

4

How to disable double-tap to dodge in Cyberpunk 2077

How to disable double-tap and bind a dedicated dodge key instead

5

Latest articles

Bicycle adventure Season looks like a lovely mystery

Cyberpunk 2077: the best settings to improve your PC's performance

We tell you what settings to tweak to improve your PC's frame rate.

15

Halo's iconic Blood Gulch is now in Fortnite with capture the flag

Hood: Outlaws & Legends sends you to rob the rich in May next year

1