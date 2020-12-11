Cyberpunk 2077's cyber car is now in Forza Horizon 4

It sure seems like absolutely everything and everyone appear in Cyberpunk 2077—Keanu Reeves, Grimes, Hideo Kojima, a pose favored by Sailor Moon—but here’s a cameo that’s going the other way at last. Cyberpunk 2077’s very own futuristic cyber car is taking its tires for a spin over on the tracks of Forza Horizon 4 and you can nab it free in game right now.

Since we’re in racing game territory, I gather folks care about the proper names for these things. This new set of wheels is the 2058 Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech that you’ve likely seen V and company squealing around in during all thoses Cyberpunk 2077 trailers. If you’ve not gotten your hands on it in Night City yet, not to worry. You can climb in the driver’s seat in Forza Horizon 4.

You can get your hands on it as a free unlockable by completing the head-to-head street scene race “_NIGHTCITY.EXE_”. You’ll be racing against the Quadra itself. If you beat it to the finish line with your own S1 class car, it’s yours to drive.

By the by, Horizon 4 also launched its Super7 update earlier this week adding some stunt courses to the British streets and a Blueprint Builder for creating your own wacky tracks.

The Quadra car is in game now, so you can snap it up after you manage to beat it firsthand.