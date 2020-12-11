Disco Elysium adding full voice acting in The Final Cut

A big ol’ free update is coming to Disco Elysium in March, developers Za/um announced today. ‘The Final Cut’ will expand the remarkable detective RPG’s voice acting to fully voice every character, which sounds a real treat, as well as add a new area, quests, and more. See (and hear!) more in the trailer below.

“Face the reality of your worldview as your political compass leads you down new paths,” today’s announcement says. “Discover more citizens, a whole extra area, and monumental sights as you leave an even bigger mark on the world by chasing your dreams.” Also, yep, “full voice acting”, says the site – right now only some bits are voiced. Plus controller support.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut will launch as a free update in March 2021. The game will launch on PlayStation 4 and PS5 then too, with Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S versions to follow in summer 2021. Hell, a television show is planned too.

If you’ve not played yet and for some reason want to get in before this huge overhaul update hits, Disco Elysium will be 35% off for a few days. That discount’s live on Steam and the Epic Games Store now, and should be on GOG too but isn’t yet.

Disco Elysium is one of the very best RPGs, according to us, though I’m sure its ranking is contentious. Ah, go read old man Alec Meer explaining “Disco Elysium offers a dark mirror to my mid-life crisis”.