4

Endless Dungeon is a sorta-sequel to Dungeon Of The Endless

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

11th December 2020 / 1:52AM

Endless Dugeon artwork showing our heroes posing.

Amplitude’s endless and often-changing Endless series will return with Endless Dungeon, the developers announced today. This is one from the sci-fi strand, and they describe it as a “rogue-lite tactical action game”. So… does the confusing name mean Endless Dungeon is a sequel to 2014’s Dungeon Of The Endless? It’s complicated, Amplitude say. For now, watch the announcement trailer.

“Shipwrecked on a mysterious space station, you’ll need to recruit a team of heroes and protect your crystal against never-ending waves of monsters,” the announcement explains. “Or die trying, get reloaded, and try again!” You can control the squad yourself, or go in multiplayer. And it all sounds quite familiar to me. So what’s the connection?

“Fans of our previous game Dungeon of the Endless might want to know: Shipwrecked, again? Is this a sequel?” Amplitude rhetorically ask themselves. “Well, the answer is both yes and no. You’ll just have to wait to get your hands on it to find out.”

No word yet on when that will be, but it is coming to PC, PlayStations, Xboxes, and Switch.

Back in 2014, our former Adam (RPS in peace) said in his Dungeon Of The Endless review that it “stands alone and is as brilliantly designed, challenging and cunning a package of ideas and aesthetic choices as anything I’ve seen this year”.

Who am I?

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

