Gone Home devs announce new adventure Open Roads

Fullbright, the developers behind Gone Home and Tacoma, have announced their new game, Open Roads. It’s a first-person adventure game about a mother and daughter on a road trip searching for some long lost family secrets. The trailer shows a beautiful hand-drawn art style for the characters, mixed with 3D animation for some of the environments around them. Take a look for yourself below.

“One fine fall day, Tess Devine and her mother, Opal, discover a cache of old notes and letters carefully stashed away in the attic of their house,” its Steam page says. “Hints of deep-rooted family secrets, decades-old burglaries, a lost treasure somewhere near the Canadian border… What they uncover suggests a much darker mystery, best left well enough alone.”

Tess (voiced by Kaitlyn Dever, who you may recognise from Booksmart) and Opal (voiced by Keri Russell, who’s also in Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker) head off to search through long-abandoned family buildings to uncover dark secrets which may lead them to some sort of fortune. It seems like a sort of coming-of-age story, in which Tess and her mum get a chance to connect after having a bit of a rocky relationship.

Open Roads is being published by Annpurna Interactive. It arrives on PC and consoles at some point next year.