Hood: Outlaws & Legends sends you to rob the rich in May next year

Rob from the rich and give to the poor, that old Robin Hood’s deal, right? Wrong! In Hood: Outlaws & Legends you’ll be nicking treasure from the oppressive government and, yeah, still giving back to the people it’s been taken from. I hope you get to keep some loot, though. At The Game Awards last night, the upcoming medieval co-op heist game got a shiny new trailer, and a release date to boot: it’s coming out May 10th, 2021.

Developed by Sumo Digital, the studio behind Crackdown 3 and Team Sonic Racing, Hood: Outlaws & Legends is a PvPvE game where two teams of four players will face off to find and steal that aforementioned treasure. You’ll have to battle your multiplayer foes as well as AI guards, and from the looks of things use some cheeky stealth and cool weapons to do so.

“Four distinct characters with thousands of variations await, providing endless combinations and playstyles to adopt while outsmarting foes and executing the perfect heist with your friends,” says the press release.

It sounds like Hood is set to be one of those “live service” games, with seasons and a battle pass coming sometime after launch. The game sounds alright, though I’m interested to see if it can hold enough attention to do well with that sort of model.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends is being published by Focus Home Interactive, and comes out next year on May 10th. Have a gander at the Steam page, if you fancy.