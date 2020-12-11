Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Left 4 Dead-like Back 4 Blood arrives summer 2021

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

11th December 2020 / 12:52AM

Forget Left 4 Dead 3, it’s all about Back 4 Blood, baby. If you’re looking for your next zombie fix, Turtle Rock Studios, the folks behind Left 4 Dead, revealed a trailer and some gameplay of their upcoming first-person zombiethon at the Game Awards tonight. Surprise, surprise, Back 5 Blood looks an awful lot like L4D. It also looks pretty great, and comes out next year, on June 22nd.

Get a load of those monsters. You’ve got loads of different zombo types in there – regular shamblers, big lads that puke on you, bigger lads that will pick up and wollop you, and some freakier things like four-armed zombie monkeys.

Back 4 Blood will have four player online co-op, as well as 4v4 online PvP. It was first announced last year, and back in July the devs showed a cheeky teaser image of a big old fortified base.

The game is being published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and it’s set to come out June 22nd 2021.

There’s a closed alpha kicking off next week on December 17th, sign up on the B4B website for a chance to get access.

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

