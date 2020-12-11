Shadow Warrior devs go vampire-hunting in Evil West

Flying Wild Hog, the studio behind the splendid Shadow Warrior reboot, tonight announced a brand new game of their own: Evil West. It’s about vampire-hunting cowboys armed with your traditional wild west guns and, ah, giant mechanical fists full of Swiss army murderknife attachments. Here, check out the announcment trailer’s rude ‘tude.

A real vintage video game vibe there.

Genre-wise, the official site from publishers Focus Home calls it an “action game” – which to me would suggest a third-person dealio. But Flying Wild Hog’s own site tags it as an FPS. Works for me. The blurb explains:

“In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes.”

But please, can I unlock a slightly less embarrassing coat? It’s just a bit too noughties for me.

Evil West is due to launch on Steam in 2021. It’s headed to PlayStations and Xboxes too.