Shadow Warrior devs go vampire-hunting in Evil West

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

11th December 2020 / 4:38AM

Evil West's hero shoots a vampire behind him without even looking in a screenshot.

Flying Wild Hog, the studio behind the splendid Shadow Warrior reboot, tonight announced a brand new game of their own: Evil West. It’s about vampire-hunting cowboys armed with your traditional wild west guns and, ah, giant mechanical fists full of Swiss army murderknife attachments. Here, check out the announcment trailer’s rude ‘tude.

A real vintage video game vibe there.

Genre-wise, the official site from publishers Focus Home calls it an “action game” – which to me would suggest a third-person dealio. But Flying Wild Hog’s own site tags it as an FPS. Works for me. The blurb explains:

“In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes.”

But please, can I unlock a slightly less embarrassing coat? It’s just a bit too noughties for me.

Evil West is due to launch on Steam in 2021. It’s headed to PlayStations and Xboxes too.

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

