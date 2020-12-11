Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

The Callisto Protocol sure reminds me of Dead Space

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

11th December 2020 / 2:01AM

This Game Awards seems to be the spiritual successor show now. First the Left 4 Dead devs show us their new zombiethon, Back 4 Blood, and now some former Dead Space devs of Dead Space have revealed something rather familiar as well. The Callisto Protocol is a new survival horror from developers Striking Distance Studios, a team of folks who’ve worked on the likes of Dead Space and Call Of Duty. It’s coming out 2022, and it looks: freaky.

It’s the early hours of the morning here in the UK and I feel personally attacked that they would show such a spooky trailer so late. Now I’ll be thinking about that gross pukey alien for ages.

The Callisto Project takes place on Callisto, one of Jupiter’s moons, in the year 2320. Players will be taked with escaping a maximum security prison, but it’s not quite so simple as that, as some nasty beasties seem to be locked in there with you. In the trailer it looks like a gross and rather wet alien will be giving you grief, though I don’t trust that robot it shows, either.

This is the first game from Striking Distance, a studio lead by former Dead Space producer Glen Schofield. It’s being published by Krafton, who’ve worked with games like PUBG and Tera.

Check out the official Callisto Protocol website here, where they’re teasing another reveal for next week on December 17th.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Ark 2 stars Vin Diesel?

New Mass Effect teaser trailer has Liara in it

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide sure looks like Vermintide in 40K

Call Of Duty: Warzone shows of new map coming to Cold War Season 1

Latest articles

Ark 2 stars Vin Diesel?

New Mass Effect teaser trailer has Liara in it

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide sure looks like Vermintide in 40K

Call Of Duty: Warzone shows of new map coming to Cold War Season 1