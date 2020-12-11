The rest of Yakuza is coming to PC in 2021

Sega today announced that the rest of the main Yakuza games – that’s 3, 4, 5, and 6 – will come to PC next year. That is, by my estimation, about 8000 hours of Kiryu helping strangers with emotional quandaries and absolutely decking villains. Hell yeah. They’ll all be covered by Xbox Game Pass For PC too.

Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 are due to arrive all at once on January 28th, coming bundled up in The Yakuza Remastered Collection or sold separately. Presumably they’re the same as the versions in the Remastered Collection which debuted on PlayStation last year. As well as being spruced up for modern resolutions and framerates (they originally hit PlayStation 3 in 2009, 2010, and 2012), those were re-localised, with the scripts revised and some cut content re-added back.

Yakuza 6: The Song Of Life will follow on March 25th. This is (seemingly) the final chapter of Kiryu’s saga, and actually the first Yakuza game I played. This is Kiryu at his dadliest, to the extent that it has a minigame for soothing a crying baby. He loves that baby so much. Also you can pet cats in a cat cafe, and punch a shark in the face.

All these will be sold separately on Steam and the Windows Store, or will be covered by an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Oh, and they’ll be on Xbox too.

This won’t quite mean we have all of Yakuza on PC, mind. Still absent will be Ishin, a spin-off set in the mid-nineteenth century, and the noncanonical zombie apocalypse of Dead Souls. But those aren’t main Yakuza games, and Sega largely sweep them aside. I wouldn’t expect to see them on PC.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio this year introduced a new loveable doof who’s out to heal hearts and bust heads, Ichiban Kasuga. Our Yakuza: Like A Dragon review said that the fresh start with JRPG-style combat is “a great entry point, yet still an excellent adventure for long term fans.”