Warhammer 40,000: Darktide sure looks like Vermintide in 40K

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

11th December 2020 / 2:42AM

The burly Ogryn boy in a still from Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's gameplay trailer.

After turning the fantasy part of Warhammer into a fine Left 4 Dead-style cooperative shooter in Vermintide, developers Fatshark are now turning to the grim dark future of humanity. Today they released the first “gameplay trailer” for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which really does look like Vermintide but in 40K – and that’s no bad thing. Come see for yourself in the trailer below.

Darktide’s set in a hive city on the planet Atoma Prime, where a cult are up to no good. As in Vermintide (and L4D), we’ll have four players fighting through hordes of baddies with a mixture of ranged and melee violence. But instead of elves and wizards, we’re humble servants of the Emperor – and not those hulking great Space Marines, we’re the rank and file (well, the Ogryn fella is pretty hulkin’). And instead of ratmen, we’ll be cutting through hordes of heretics, mutants, and monstrosities.

This calls for fire and fury, no doubt, and I’m up for it. I enjoyed Vermintide but at heart I’m a big shooty fool who wants dakka, not dwarves. Though I am well into the lady with the warhammer.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is coming to PC via Steam in 2021. It’ll be on Xbox Xeriex X and S too.

It’s been a big night for Left 4 Dead-style shooters, with L4D creators Turtle Rock revealing their co-op zombie-slaying shooter Back 4 Blood too.

