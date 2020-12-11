Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

We Are OFK is an episodic game series about a virtual band

11th December 2020 / 11:44AM

The characters from We Are OFK sitting in a cosy living room, probably making music.

One of the best things about The Game Awards last night was its musical interludes. It was nice to break up all those game trailers with some beats to jam out to. It turns out we’ll be hearing a little more from one of the bands that performed in their own game next year, too. We Are OFK is an upcoming interactive series starring OFK, a virtual pop band working on their very first EP.

“From indie pop band OFK comes the story of how four friends came together to release their debut EP without throwing their phones at walls in frustration,” reads the Steam page. “An interactive making-of-the-band series about dreaming, dating, and paying rent in Los Angeles.”

Paying rent in LA seems more like a horror game to me, but the devs say it’s a “making-of-the-band” story, where you’ll help these pals make their way in the music scene. That’s their debut song just above, Follow/Unfollow, and yeah, it’s pretty good. OFK seem a bit like a cross between The Gorillaz and K/DA from League Of Legends.

Their series will have five episodes with five “interactive music videos”, and it’s all fully-voiced, to boot.

It’s being developed by Team OFK and directed by Hyper Light Drifter’s co-designer, Teddy Dief.

We Are OFK is set to arrive in spring 2021. Check out their official website here.

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

