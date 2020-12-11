We got the bad ending in this RPG-flavoured Mystery Steam Reviews
The Fallout
Because of all the Dragon Age 4 and BioWare talk over the last week, we thought we’d challenge each other on western RPGs in this week’s Mystery Steam Reviews.
Little did we know — and as Matthew correctly identified on this week’s episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot — we definitely made a few wrong choices and got the bad ending in this.
So, the requirement for this one was pretty simple: each of us had to choose three role-playing games that were developed in the west. Now, given the way both myself and Matthew have been sticklers for the rules in recent weeks, you’d think MSR had become quite a gentlemanly competition. Well, all is right with the world again as we’ve gone back to questioning the validity of each other’s submissions. So, that’s nice.
If you’re new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you’re there, let us know what series/genre/theme you’d like to see next on MSR!
If you like this, then you may very well enjoy this week’s episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about Oscar Isaac being cast as Snake in the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie (and we cast the rest of the movie ourselves), I gave my thoughts on the quite underwhelming Twin Mirror, and Matthew reviewed the atmospheric, combat-heavy Unto The End.
While you’re here, why not have a look at last week’s edition of Mystery Steam Reviews that focused on food and drink in video games.
MYSTERY STEAM REVIEWS RULE BIBLE™
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but they omit the name of the game each review is for. Their opponent must correctly guess the name of that game, including any numbers or subtitles. However, there is some leeway for things such as "Complete Edition" or "Definitive Edition." One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the 90-second timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
Question allows whoever is in the hot seat to ask a simple yes or no question, as long as the question isn’t, “is the name of the game [insert name of the game here]?". When Second Opinion is used, the man in the warm chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the man with the fiery arse.
Please log in to reply.
Advertisement