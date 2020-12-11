We got the bad ending in this RPG-flavoured Mystery Steam Reviews

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other’s game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they’re about.

Because of all the Dragon Age 4 and BioWare talk over the last week, we thought we’d challenge each other on western RPGs in this week’s Mystery Steam Reviews.

Little did we know — and as Matthew correctly identified on this week’s episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot — we definitely made a few wrong choices and got the bad ending in this.

So, the requirement for this one was pretty simple: each of us had to choose three role-playing games that were developed in the west. Now, given the way both myself and Matthew have been sticklers for the rules in recent weeks, you’d think MSR had become quite a gentlemanly competition. Well, all is right with the world again as we’ve gone back to questioning the validity of each other’s submissions. So, that’s nice.

If you’re new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you’re there, let us know what series/genre/theme you’d like to see next on MSR!

