Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Cyberpunk 2077 third person mode: can you go third-person in Cyberpunk 2077?

Does third-person mode exist in Cyberpunk 2077?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

12th December 2020 / 10:57AM

Featured post Cyberpunk 2077 third person mode

Cyberpunk 2077 is predominantly a first-person game, with players seeing the world of Night City from the eyes of its protagonist, V. But many players are wondering whether it is possible to play the game in third-person mode instead. This guide will answer your questions about whether third-person exists in Cyberpunk 2077, and how much of the game you can play from this perspective.

Cyberpunk 2077 third person mode: does it exist?

Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person game. Third-person mode does not exist while you are on-foot; it only exists as an option while you are driving a vehicle. So, if you want to play through V’s story with a camera at their back, I’m afraid you’ll be disappointed with CD Projekt Red’s long-standing choice to make Cyberpunk 2077 a first-person game at its core.

There are a scant few cutscenes throughout the story of Cyberpunk 2077 where you will be able to see V without the use of a mirror. CDPR’s intention in keeping Cyberpunk 2077 a primarily first-person game was to maximise the player’s sense of immersion. The vast majority of animations in the game were designed with first-person view in mind, and would likely look strange or broken in third-person.

A third-person screenshot of V riding a motorcycle through Night City. Taken using Photo Mode.

How to go third-person in Cyberpunk 2077

That said, you have a couple of limited options for going third-person in Cyberpunk 2077. The first is that you can toggle third-person on and off while driving a vehicle of any kind. Just hit the Cycle Camera key (default “Q”) to switch between first-person and a couple of different third-person options.

Sometimes, you may find that you are unable to switch away from first-person while in a vehicle. This is a bug, and Jake has written up a guide on how to solve this issue.

Your only other option if you want to view your custom-tailored V from behind is to enter Photo Mode. You can do this by hitting the Photo Mode button (default “N”). Unfortunately, time will stop while in Photo Mode, which means – as you might expect – photo mode is only good for taking photos. You can’t actually play the game in third-person using this method. Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 Photo Mode guide for more information.

Now that your questions regarding third-person mode have hopefully been answered, perhaps it’s time to cast your eyes over our other Cyberpunk guides? For details on romance options and choices, check out our Cyberpunk 2077 romance guide. Or, if you want to learn more about the upcoming multiplayer aspect of Cyberpunk 2077, check out our Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer overview.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is known round these parts for having the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His favourite pastime is burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Cyberpunk 2077: how to fix your vehicle camera if it's stuck in first person

Here's how to switch it to third person.

Cyberpunk 2077: how to holster your weapon

Here's how to put your gun away.

4

How to disable double-tap to dodge in Cyberpunk 2077

How to disable double-tap and bind a dedicated dodge key instead

6

Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack: artists, radio stations and song list

Take a look at all the songs in the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack

Latest articles

Pacifist hits World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands' level cap by picking flowers

3

Familiars packs a full-featured Pokemon clone into a single Tweet

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

37

Loop Hero looks like a nifty deck-based Rogue-like

6