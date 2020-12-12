What are we all playing this weekend?

As we barrel towards the end of the endless yet at an alarming pace, we’ve now opened almost half the doors on the RPS advent calendar. Do check to see our favourite games of the year as we go. A lot of good games this year. I normally manage to cram a lot of my personal wee favourites in my rigging the vote, but this year had too many great games for my trickery. It’s good, I suppose, that there are so many good’uns going round.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee Put me down for the cyberpunk nonsense, just like almost everyone else probably is. (It’s not an RPG, they were lying). Alice0 After a few late nights dealing with the Cyberpunk launch then The Game Awards, I’m planning: 1) Sleep; 2) Not being in my flat. But I’ve put off bike maintenance for a while, always thinking I can squeeze one more journey out before it needs the routine cleaning, oiling, and tightening, and really should address that now. I have enjoyed working on something tangible this year. Colm Yep, I’m playing Cyberpunk 2077, too. I’m still in the very early stages, so I’m waiting for it to really grab me, but there’s a chance it will. Although, I have to mention that I’ve been amazed at the amount of techno future bullshit these characters have spouted in the first few hours. Maybe I wasn’t paying enough attention to the marketing, but I genuinely thought people were just taking the piss when they were talking about “jacking in.” Ed I am going to be totally unoriginal this weekend and spend a bit of time with Cyberpunk 2077, I’m thinking of going down the Nomad route because the desert looks nice. Otherwise, more of the usual: a bit of Cod Blops Cow and maybe some Yakuza LAD. Graham I’ve cronked a spongshaft into the morrow game, so I can telnet some thunks onto the dark net. Here’s the skips: it’s better than I expected, though I didn’t expect much. Imogen Cyberpunk 2077, probably. I’ve played it for a few hours, can’t decide if I like it or not yet. Though I’m now in that awkward position where I’m playing two mahoosive RPGs (Valhalla being the other one) and I’m losing the motivation to play either of them. It’s just soooo much. Might just play Valorant instead, tbh. Jake I’ve got a lot of Cyberpunk 2077 to get through, though mercifully I’ve heard it’s not as long as The Witcher games. Star Wars Squadrons will be there for me when I need a break. I picked it up on sale last weekend and it’s a real good time. James This weekend, it’s a Yakuza 0 weekend for real. Everyone else is on that Cyberpunk wave, but for me, I’ll be hanging out with my guy Kiryu and performing good deeds around Kamurocho whilst brutalising baddies with his ludicrous fists. It’ll be the perfect game to play while I wait for my sourdough to rise. Katharine It’s the Cyberpunk life for me! Like Alice Bee, I decided to go for a Corpo V lifepath, although so far I’ve only been able to spend about 15 minutes being a corporate scumbag before the game forced me into becoming just a regular merc. Will selling my corpo soul to the game’s big suits come back to bite me in the ass later on, perhaps? Only time will tell. Nate Before the year ends, I’m going to have a scurry around Steam looking for games I wanted to play and never got round. to. And then I’ll probably play Age Of Empires 2: The Age Of Kings anyway. It’s the only game I could face playing while I was off; it heals me. Ollie “Wake the fuck up, Samurai. We’ve got another hundred or so bugs to discover.”

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?