Cyberpunk 2077 Angel or Skye choice: what's the difference?

What's the difference between Angel and Skye?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

14th December 2020 / 2:42PM

Whoever thought the most agonising choice to make in Cyberpunk 2077 was between Angel and Skye, two sex workers operating out of a high-end dollhouse in Night City? Some might be wondering whether there are different outcomes to this choice, and some may simply have forgotten which was male and which was female. Regardless, you’ll find your answers just below in our Cyberpunk 2077 Angel or Skye guide.

Minor spoilers follow. You’ve been warned.

Cyberpunk 2077: Angel or Skye choice

One of the main story quests in Cyberpunk 2077 (called Automatic Love) tasks you with entering Clouds – a prestigious dollhouse – to find information on one Evelyn Parker, who you met in the first Act of the game. In order to proceed beyond the front desk, you’ll need to jack into their system and let Clouds’s algorithm determine which doll is best for you. The computer picks up two potential matches:

  • Angel (Male)
  • Skye (Female)

You get to choose which doll you’d prefer. There is absolutely no difference between the two outcomes, except the appearance of the doll. Whatever you pick, you’ll still have exactly the same conversation and dialogue choices. So all you’re picking really is the body and voice type of the doll you get to talk to once inside Clouds.

And for those who may be wondering: there’s no nudity or sex in the scenes immediately following this choice. You simply talk with the doll, and while the conversation can become quite intimate depending on the dialogue choices you make, the most intimate it can get is with you lying on a bed looking at the doll’s face, and touching their hand.

That wraps up this quickfire guide on whether to pick Angel or Skye in Cyberpunk 2077’s “Automatic Love” quest. Now, why not take a look at our Cyberpunk 2077 romance guide for details on who you can form a relationship with throughout the game?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is known round these parts for having the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His favourite pastime is burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

